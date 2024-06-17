Chamber awards open for entries

Success stories will be celebrated at a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony at The Halls Wolverhampton, on November 21.

The awards are free to enter for both chamber members and non-members.

Businesses have until mid-September to submit entries via the chamber website: www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/awards

Categories up for grabs include business in the community, employer of the year, international trade, manufacturing and engineering, consultancy and professional services, science, technology and innovation, family business of the year, business of the year, small business of the year, start-up of the year, young employee or apprentice of the year, business in schools award, not for profit organisation and apprentice employer of the year.

This year’s awards evening will be hosted by TV and radio sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu. .live.

Chamber events and project officer Marie Shuker said: “We are delighted to announce that entries to this year’s awards are now open.

“We cannot wait to review the next crop of amazing award submissions by businesses as we prepare to honour the innovative, impactful and resilient businesses of the Black Country at this year’s awards night.

“With entries now open we encourage Chamber members and non-members across all sectors to share their success stories and join us on November 21 to celebrate those who drive forward growth and investment.”