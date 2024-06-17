Restaurant looks to expand licence to include alcohol sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An application for a premises license has been made by Besjon Merkaj in respect of premises known as Boun Gusto, an Italian restaurant, which is located on 14 Wolverhampton Street, Oldbury.

The proposed application will allow the sale/supply of alcohol from Monday to Sunday, between the hours of 8am and 1am, as well as regulated entertainment between the hours of 11pm and 1am.

A record of the application can be inspected by Sandwell Council's, general licensing team, at Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury,

Any representations must be made by writing into the general licensing team, place directorate, Sandwell Council House, by July 4.