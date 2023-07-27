More shoppers at Bullring and Grand Central

Grand Central is above New Street Station in Birmingham

Footfall at UK centres, which also include Brent Cross in London and Cabot Circus in Bristol, was up two per cent year-on-year.

Rita-Rose Gagne chief executive of Hammerson, said: "We are pleased to have delivered a strong first half and announce a return to a cash dividend as we look to the future with confidence. Our leasing momentum in 2022 has continued into the first half of 2023 and we have a strong pipeline for the second half. Our core portfolio continues to attract the best occupiers."

She said the group's strategy was driven by the repositioning of city centre destinations in some of Europe's fastest-growing cities from traditional retail-anchored footprints to a broader mix of uses.

Footfall was up four per cent overall including France and Ireland.

Hammerson concluded 134 leasing deals in the six months. Rent collection was at 95 per cent.

The group completed £215 million of property disposals in the first half, bringing total since start of 2022 to £410m.