Thirty-eight jobs lost as access equipment firm enters administration

Adastra working on a project

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Adastra Access, which has its head office at Middlemore Lane West.

The company has now ceased to trade and the administrators have made 38 employees redundant, with two being retained in the short term to help with the administration.

Adastra provided mast climbing work platforms and suspended cradles to construction contractors operating across commercial and residential construction, maintenance and refurbishment of existing buildings and the construction of maritime transport.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “The collapse of Adastra Access Limited is another indicator of the challenges and economic headwinds currently facing the Scottish and UK construction sector and in particular, subcontractors. The directors fought hard to save this business, but it was ultimately impossible to mitigate the impacts of labour shortages, rising costs and delays to customer projects.”

In recent years Adastra, which was formed in 2000 and originally operated from Brierley Hill, has been faced with significant operational, health and safety and financial challenges, which resulted in trading losses and significant cash flow pressure.

Despite a recent injection of funding from the company’s shareholder and the efforts of the directors to safeguard the future of the business, the financial position of the company deteriorated such that the business was no longer considered viable.