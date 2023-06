The Wednesbury pub said to be the oldest in the town, dating back to 1510

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Karl Silvester and Dean Peasley from the pub are pictured outside the pub. Ye Olde Leathern Bottel, is a pub in Wednesbury that has been around since the 1500s.