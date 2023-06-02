Record number of tourists visit the Black Country as tens of millions make their way to region

The region saw an impressive 27 per cent rise in its visitor economy, from £1.2bn in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2022, according to figures revealed by the West Midlands Growth Company and Global Tourism Solutions.
The Black Country attracted a record 33 million visitors in 2022 and saw the biggest boost to its visitor economy in the whole West Midlands.
