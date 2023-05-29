MP encourages local groups to apply for Government funding to take over community assets

Stuart Anderson MP is encouraging local community groups in Wolverhampton to apply for funding to take over invaluable community assets and run them as businesses.

The Government has announced that even more community projects can apply for funding from the latest round of the £150 million Community Ownership Fund.

The fund is designed to help community groups to save their treasured local assets, including pubs, sports clubs, theatres, and post office buildings.

100 projects from across the UK are already being supported by the fund, which is part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda, and Stuart Anderson is urging interested local groups to express their interest in receiving funding.

The third bidding round will launch on Wednesday and the fund will run until March 2025, so there is plenty of time for groups to apply.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “Many pubs, clubs, and community shops across the UK are already benefiting from our flagship £150 million Community Ownership Fund.

"To go even further, I am delighted that the Government has made it easier than ever before for local community groups to apply for funding.

"This is a key part of our agenda to level up by growing the economy and restoring local pride. I would urge interested groups in Wolverhampton to apply for the funding and take part to protect and preserve as many locally prized assets as possible."

The MP has welcomed changes to the fund that will make it easier than ever for community groups to take back control of prized local assets at risk of being lost forever.

The amount of funding that all projects can bid for will be increasing from £250,000 to £1 million, meaning that groups can bid for more funding to help save bigger projects.

The requirement for match-funding is also being reduced. Previously, the Fund would contribute up to 50 per cent of total capital funds required.

It will now contribute up to 80 per cent of the total capital funds required, with applicants required to raise the other 20 per cent from other sources of funding. Projects in areas of greatest need will only need to raise 10 per cent.

Successful applicants will also receive support from the development support provider, including assistance with developing project business plans, organisational governance and financial planning, and potential access to small revenue grants to secure specialist support.

Minister for Levelling Up, Dehenna Davison MP, said: "From far-flung pubs to prized community centres, the Community Ownership Fund is putting vital assets back into the hands of communities, to be enjoyed for generations to come.

"We want even more communities to benefit from the fund and that’s why we are making these changes so community groups can apply for even more money to save much loved local assets.

"We will continue to grow this fund to empower local people, restoring their pride in the places where they live and levelling up communities across the United Kingdom."

Applications to bid for round three of funding through the Community Ownership Fund will open on Wednesday.