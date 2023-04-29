Free cake being offered at Black Country pub for coronation - but only if you do one thing

Farmhouse Inns has a Royal cake offer

Farmhouse Inns, which includes Berry Brook Farm at Cannock Road, Wednesfield and Half Penny Farm at Joseph Street, Oldbury, is running the giveaway from May 6 to 8.

To get the complimentary slice of limited edition raspberry and lemonade cake, crown and tiara wearers need to say "a royal slice" at the till.

The offer is on at all Farmhouse Inns’ 70 sites nationwide.

To mark the historic coronation weekend, Farmhouse Inns is also launching an online competition to crown a customer the ‘King or Queen of carvery or cake’ – with a £2,000 prize going to the lucky winner.

To enter, carvery and cake lovers simply need to visit the Farmhouse Inns website, enter their details and reveal whether they’re team carvery or cake.

In addition to the cash prize, the victorious King or Queen will also receive a year’s supply of free carvery or cake courtesy of Farmhouse Inns.

The royal-themed competition ends at 12 midnight on May 18.

Holly Brooks, senior marketing manager at Farmhouse Inns, said: “We’re incredibly excited to mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion of a royal coronation in our own unique, Farmhouse Inns way – by serving up a free slice of our limited edition, sweet and zingy raspberry and lemonade cake to our wonderful customers across the bank holiday weekend.