Sainsbury's Local opens in Bewdley - creating more than 20 new jobs

The opening of the new store

The Sainsbury’s Local in Dog Lane, Bewdley, was opened by the Mayor of Bewdley, Councillor Rod Stanczyszyn, who cut the ribbon on Friday morning.

The 4,000 sq ft store will be open seven days a week from 7am to 11pm.

Fresh bread and pastries will be baked in-store every day and there will be a Costa Coffee machine to enable customers to pick up a hot drink on the move.

The new store team aim to play an active role in Bewdley, including establishing links with nearby food donation charities via its partnership with Neighbourly to ensure surplus food from the store goes to those in the community who need it most. The team will also take part in Sainsbury’s nationwide charitable programmes and initiatives.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “It’s always a pleasure to bring Sainsbury’s to a new town for the first time and I hope our customers in Bewdley enjoy the greater convenience and choice our store will offer. The new Local has been specifically designed and built to be in keeping with the local neighbourhood and we’re really pleased with the result.”