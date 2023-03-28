Tesco supermarket set to return to Wolverhampton city centre as Clintons closes down

Clintons, Dudley Street, Wolverhampton is set to close down this week.

A Tesco Express is set to open on Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, where the current Clintons store is situated, with the cards and gifts store set to close down this week.

Clintons will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, April 1, staff have confirmed.

A sign has been placed in the window of the store-front saying that an 'application to grant a premises license has been made by Tesco Stores Limited to the licensing authority at City of Wolverhampton Council in respect of premises known as Tesco Express.'

Tesco have applied to open a Tesco Express store on the premises

Tesco have not confirmed the plans for the store, instead, a spokesperson for the company said: “We’re always looking for the best ways to serve the local area and will keep the community updated if there is news to share.”

The Tesco supermarket in the Mander Centre closed down in February 2016 to make way for the multi-million pound revamp of the shopping centre.

Planning application documents on the Wolverhampton Council website show that an application was made by Tesco to have 'New shopfront including removal of existing entrance doors and installation of one aluminium automatic telescopic sliding door', at the site which is addressed 35-37 Dudley Street, Wolverhampton.

The documents state that the City of Wolverhampton Council as local planning authority granted permission for the development in accordance with the approved plans and drawings, subject to conditions.

Some shoppers expressed their disappointment at the closure of the Clintons store.

Jane Jones, 73, said: "Clintons will be missed, especially at Christmas time as well. Everywhere you go they are shutting everything down. You come to town and you think now where do I go? You might come for something and you just don't know where to go to."