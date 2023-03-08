£2m investment in new Wolverhampton showroom

The Kia showroom

Brindley Group, one of the largest family owned car dealer groups in the West Midlands, is demolishing the existing Brindley Kia showroom in Penn Road.

Chris Adams, operations director at Brindley Group, said: "Brindley Kia is looking forward to a greener future thanks to the eco-conscious redevelopment of its Wolverhampton site. The existing showroom will be completely demolished, and a new state-of-the-art showroom built in its place.

"This is a massive investment for the group and shows the confidence in the quality of the Kia franchise that surpassed the massive milestone of 100,000 cars registered in the UK in 2022."

Mr Adams said that the Penn Road dealership would stay open throughout the development, which starts this month and is expected to take around 10 months to complete.

"There will be a temporary sales office on site along with aftersales departments, ensuring minimal inconvenience for customers throughout the build.

"Always ahead of the curve, the site continues the group’s eco-conscious objectives by installing green technology throughout the build and will include additional vehicle charging points for electric cars, as well as solar panels to reduce the site’s carbon footprint. In the last two years, the group has spent over £1.5 million on both solar panels and electric car charging points to future-proof its sites as electric cars become increasingly popular.

"Becoming a Brindley site in 1997, the thriving business has been a landmark on the Penn Road for many years and has represented the award-winning Kia franchise for almost two decades. In that time, Kia has grown beyond recognition in both the quality and number of its cars, and has claimed several awards," said Mr Adams.

The fantastic growth the group has enjoyed over recent years led it to move its head office from Penn Road to a new seven-acre site at Featherstone that serves as both a car preparation and storage centre. It is also home to the group’s fleet department which has grown massively and now supplies more than 4,000 cars a year to customers all over the UK.

The Wolverhampton Kia site is one of two Kia dealerships that the Group represents, the other is in Tipton. Other franchises represented by the group over 11 sites are: Honda, Hyundai, MG, Volvo, Nissan, Mazda and Maxus.

The group was founded by Bill Brindley more than 90 years ago.

From the 1960s, the group was managed by Robin Brindley. He remains the chairman of Brindley Garages which in recent years has been run by his stepson, Che Watson, who is managing director leading more than 300 staff.