Vegans will protest outside Birmingham Costa Coffee 'to take a stand against the dairy industry'

By Eleanor Lawson

Vegans across the country are set to protest outside their local Costa Coffee shops this weekend to educate members of the public about the modern dairy industry.

Vegans protesting in Birmingham on the last day of action, January 28. Credit: Sarah Benn.
Organised by the UK’s leading vegan charity Viva!, the day of action will see activists assemble outside Costa Coffee stores to to encourage people to opt for plant-based alternatives such as oat, soya or almond milk.

Protests will take place in 40 towns and cities nationwide on Saturday, with activists protesting outside Birmingham Snow Hill Station's Costa Coffee on Colmore Row between 11am and 1pm.

Campaigners will be handing out leaflets, holding placards and having friendly, open conversations with customers about why and how to choose plant-based milks.

The Days of Action follow Viva!’s recent undercover investigation into Home Farm; a Red Tractor assured dairy farm contracted to Freshways, who supply milk to Costa Coffee.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "At Home Farm, investigators for Viva! Campaigns discovered cows that were emaciated, lame and struggling to walk, while others were manhandled, slapped and shoved. Some cows were visibly injured or in shackles.

"Calves are separated from their mothers shortly after birth and one sick calf was filmed being force-fed by tube whilst lying down; this is against guidelines as it can cause death.

"Despite this shocking discovery and the mountain of evidence indicating breaches of animal welfare laws, the farm denies any wrongdoing, and Red Tractor claims that Home Farm abides by their standards."

Viva!’s founder and director Juliet Gellatley added: “After seeing first-hand the despicable conditions that these poor cows and calves are being kept in at Home Farm, I knew Viva! had to act.

“It was heart-rending to see these gentle, curious animals being treated so badly. Calves, desperate to suckle, sucked my fingers because they had been wrenched from their mothers when they were just hours old.

“We’re taking to the streets to educate people about the dairy industry: one that profits from exploitation and suffering.

“We’ll be having judgement-free, positive conversations with Costa Coffee customers, helping them see that dairy alternatives are delicious, and don’t involve suffering.”

To find out more or sign up to attend, go to viva.org.uk/costa.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

