New £6.5m care home completed in Hagley

The Gables Care Home

Stepnell delivered the design and build of the 57-bed Gables Care Home at Bennett Drive in 70 weeks to continue its ongoing relationship with Cinnamon Care Collection.

The 55,000 sq ft premises features a cinema room on the second floor, four private care suites, as well as landscaping works including gardens and parking. The Gables also offers an open-spaced foyer, four dining areas and a hair, beauty and nail salon.

Stepnell used Brierley Hill brick manufacturer Ketley and employed three local labourers to support the build.

Adrian Barnes, regional director at Stepnell, said: “This is our third project with Cinnamon Care Collection, a reputable and trusted brand. We worked closely with the team to ensure this project was built on time and on budget, using our trusted supply chain and extensive knowledge to deliver the best value.

“The Gables is one of many projects that Stepnell has completed in the West Midlands recently including The Forge care home for children in Warwickshire earlier this year. The region has a lot of exciting growth plans and with that will see the continued development of the built environment. We look forward to continuing to support this growth in the coming years.”

Stepnell has a long record of successful projects within the care sector, having worked across schemes to that have delivered more than 2,300 beds across care homes, sheltered accommodation and specialist facilities for dementia and palliative care, for NHS Trusts and private healthcare.