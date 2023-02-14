Goold Estates seals magnificent seven at fully let estate

PMG Karting World is one of seven lettings to have been secured by Goold Estates at its fully-let Masonry Trading Estate in Walsall

A fashion brand has taken 13,400 sq ft of warehouse and office space at the fully let Masonry Trading Estate on Bloxwich Road, near Walsall town centre, to facilitate its international expansion.

Lara Angell of Goold Estates worked closely with the online retailer, from initial viewing to key-handover, identifying its requirements and ensuring the refurbished property exceeded the tenant’s expectations.

It is the seventh letting to have been secured by Goold Estates since it acquired the property in 2020, during which time it has delivered a significant refurbishment programme.

The 76,000 sq ft estate benefits from new and rebranded signage, improved security features such as a new electric sliding gate, estate lighting and CCTV, and additional parking. Units have also been re-roofed and re-clad.

Goold Estates has secured lettings at Masonry Trading Estate with occupiers including Tuffnells Parcel Express, Base Awnings and Blinds and Jigsaw Joinery.

More recently, energy drinks producer Hell Beverages UK signed a long-term lease on a 16,975 sq ft unit and PMG Karting World invested almost £1 million in opening a new multi-level track, featuring a range of high-powered go karts.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We have added significant value to Masonry Trading Estate having refurbished and re-let more than 70,000 sq ft in the last few years. The lettings we have secured in that time support the decision we made to acquire and invest in the property.