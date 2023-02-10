Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

B&Q outlet in Great Bridge Asda to close down with staff redeployed

By Adam SmithTiptonBusinessPublished: Comments

B&Q will be closing its outlet at the Great Bridge Asda superstore.

B&Q opened outlets inside ASDA superstores
B&Q opened outlets inside ASDA superstores

The two retailers began working together two years ago with small B&Q outlets opening in Asda stores.

However, after a review eight B&Q outlets in Asda will close and 57 staff will be redeployed to other stores.

B&Q strategy director Chris Bargate said the closures will lead to an expansion of its smaller local stores.

He said: “Our ‘test and learn’ approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK.

“We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores.

“We value the contribution and the commitment from our colleagues at the concession stores.”

Business
News
Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Cost of living
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News