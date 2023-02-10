B&Q outlet in Great Bridge Asda to close down with staff redeployed

B&Q opened outlets inside ASDA superstores

The two retailers began working together two years ago with small B&Q outlets opening in Asda stores.

However, after a review eight B&Q outlets in Asda will close and 57 staff will be redeployed to other stores.

B&Q strategy director Chris Bargate said the closures will lead to an expansion of its smaller local stores.

He said: “Our ‘test and learn’ approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK.

“We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores.