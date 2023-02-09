Ladder for Staffordshire: Council backing for new Ladder campaign

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

The Ladder for Staffordshire campaign began this week and the Express & Star is supporting it with weekly stories on businesses and organisations taking on new apprentices.

Anthony Baines, assistant director of skills and employability at the council, said: “Continuing to grow and invest in our economy remains a priority for the Staffordshire County Council.

"This includes improving skills, making sure that we have skilled and ambitious employees to meet the changing needs of our employers. Apprenticeships are key to this.

"They are a great option for those doing them but also bring benefits to businesses too, bringing fresh ideas and improved productivity.

"Through our partnership with the Ladder for Staffordshire we continue to support employers who want to recruit an apprentice, therefore if they would like to know more, I would urge them to get in touch."