Aldi raises £8 million for Teenage Cancer Trust

Aldi staff have raised millions for The Teenage Cancer Trust

Across the supermarket’s 990 stores, National Head Office and 11 regional distribution centres, Aldi teams have come together to take part in various fundraisers and initiatives to help raise funds, alongside generous contributions from customers.

From in-store raffles to charity walks and skydives, colleagues across the country have been busy taking on challenges and going the extra mile for the incredible cause.

The money that has been raised by Aldi so far could fund 30 specialist nurses, 15 youth support coordinators and four multi-disciplinary team coordinators, helping ensure young people receive the right specialist support wherever they are in the country.

Liz Fox, National Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud of the thousands of Aldi colleagues who have come together in support of Teenage Cancer Trust over the past few years.

“Without their help and the generosity of our customers, reaching this milestone wouldn’t have been possible. Teenage Cancer Trust does such a vital job of caring for young people affected by cancer and we have some exciting plans ahead to keep raising funds for this amazing cause in 2023 and beyond.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Aldi are a remarkable partner for Teenage Cancer Trust. To have raised £8 million in six years is an incredible achievement. These vital funds are making sure young people with cancer across the UK have the best treatment, care and support and this would be impossible without the commitment and enthusiasm of Aldi’s colleagues and customers.