Revenue boost for Howden Joinery Group

In a trading update, the trade kitchen and joinery supplier said UK depot revenue in the period was 5.4% ahead of the prior year and 4% ahead on a same depot basis.

As a result of the additional 53rd week in 2023, there was an earlier start to FY2024 with depots trading in the first week of the current year when they were closed in the prior year.

Adjusting for this, UK depot revenue was 1.9% ahead of the prior year and 0.5% ahead on a same depot basis.

Revenue in the international depots in the period was 4.6% ahead of the prior year.

Andrew Livingston, Chief Executive said: "We have made an encouraging start to the year with trading in line with our expectations. We are also continuing to make good progress in implementing our strategic initiatives which drive profitable growth. We are on track with the outlook for 2024, while mindful of the second half weighting of sales from our Autumn peak trading period."