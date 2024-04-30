Pork producer posts second notice over appointing administrators

The 86-year-old business, which has its head office at Parkfields, Wolverhampton, took the action on Tuesday – a week after the initial NOI was filed by representatives from law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

FA Gill laid off some of its staff last month with no supply of pigs for slaughter being given as the reason.

The NOI protects the firm from any creditor action for a period of around 10 days while the company attempts to find a way forward.

The 86-year-old former family company, which trades as Gills and is well known for its sausages, was sold in April last year.

New owners HLD Electric moved the registered office for the business to Winfield, Leicester.

The new managing director is Robyn Khan, who was appointed a director in January.

She was not available for comment at the Parkfields site on Tuesday.

Addleshaw Goddard said they were unable to give any information on the matter.

In its last accounts before it was acquired to September 2021, Gills employed 211 staff and reported a turnover of £39.4 million.

The lay off affected 40 butchers, with staff told it could remain in place until at least May 6.

The business, which is still trading, runs an integrated meat processing operation with a sausage factory using fresh pork at Bilston. The slaughterhouse is at Parkfields and the Gills Shop is at Broad Lane in Bilston.