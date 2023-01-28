Notification Settings

Ryanair launches rescue flights for Flybe customers

By John Corser

Budget airline Ryanair has quickly reacted to the demise of Flybe by announcing low-fare rescue services.

Ryanair's Dara Brady

The fares start from £29.99 to accommodate customers affected by Birmingham Airport-based Flybe’s cancellation of its entire UK schedule of flights as it entered administration today.

Families who booked to fly on now-cancelled Flybe flights can travel on one of Ryanair's flights, including routes from Belfast to East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website for travel from Sunday, March 26.

Flybe had been due to start its new summer schedule from March 26.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, communications and digital Dara Brady said: “As the UK and Europe’s no.1 airline for low fares and reliability, Ryanair is once again saving the day with rescue fares from just £29.99 to accommodate customers affected by Flybe’s sudden cancellation of its entire UK schedule.

"These rescue fares are available to book now only on Ryanair.com.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

