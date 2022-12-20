Notification Settings

Staffordshire digger giant JCB agrees significant pay boost for workers

Staffordshire digger giant JCB has agreed a significant pay boost for workers.

JCB Telescopic Handlers on the production line at the JCB World Headquarters in Rocester
The GMB union welcomed the news that the manufacturing giant, which includes JCB Power Products at Hixon, near Stafford, has given a 10 per cent rise.

The company is also making a £2,500 cash payment for all workers in the group, including agency staff, before Christmas.

It follows weeks of campaigning and negotiations with the company.

The outcome includes the creation of 500 new permanent jobs through the JCB agency provider Global Guidant.

Stuart Harrison, GMB organiser, said: “This is great news for our members, both JCB employed workers and the agency members employed by Global Guidant.

“In the middle of a cost of living crisis, this pay boost will make a huge difference.

“We also welcome the news that JCB have committed to a huge job creation programme which will see 500 new jobs created for local people.

“GMB reps and members have faced tough negotiations, but their campaign has delivered a substantial rise and a big win for our members."

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “I am pleased that agreement has been reached on a new pay deal before the end of the year and I’m delighted that we will be able to make a lump sum cash payment of £2,500 to employees in time for Christmas in recognition of their ongoing commitment to JCB.

“Negotiations with the GMBunion were tough at times, but this needs to be viewed in the context of the difficult economic environment, that is proving challenging for both employees and the company. This new pay deal is a fair outcome and it allows our UK operations to remain broadly competitive on the global stage.”

