New factory opening for Total

The new factory in Cannock

Group finance director Keith Stephenson said Total Construction had taken on a lot of HS2 work and it would give the business additional capacity in reinforcement solutions.

The new 220,000 sq ft sq ft site in Walkmill Lane, where 90 are now employed, is expected to create 50 extra jobs over the next three years. It has a production area of 156,000 sq ft.

Total Construction has its headquarters at ​Pinnacle Point, ​Boundary Industrial Estate, ​Stafford Road, Fordhouses and employs 196 in total.

One of its operations in Wednesfield has moved to the new site with around 40 staff moving from there.

Cannock MP Amanda Milling will be cutting the ribbon at the opening event.

Development director Joe Law said that the fast-growing business had been looking for a new site that could cope with its future growth.

Total Group is one of Europe's leading manufacturer of steel reinforcement and building products to the construction industry.

The company, which specialises in reinforcement mesh and steel pile cage manufacturing, was helped with its growth through the Green Shoots Fund, which the Express & Star established in 2013.

Total Construction Supplies, started on the Wulfrun Trading Estate, off Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, in 1998 and later moved to Willenhall. In 2013 it moved to its current headquarters at Pinnacle Point on Boundary Industrial Estate, Fordhouses, where it has 80,000 sq ft.