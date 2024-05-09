Wolves heading to the States this summer

Gary O’Neil’s side will join fellow Premier League teams Crystal Palace and West Ham United to take part in the three-team competition.

Wolves will face the Hammers, which could see them come up against former boss Julen Lopetegui, who is reported to be the favourite to succeed David Moyes, for the first time since he left Wolves last summer.

That clash will be at the EverBank Stadium in Florida on Saturday, July 27.

They will then travel to the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, where they will take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday, July 31.

Wolves have gone 43 years without touching down in America but their general manager for marketing and commercial growth, Russell Jones said it will bring ‘exciting exposure opportunities’.

“Here at Wolves, we have a proud and long-standing connection with the States, having played such a significant role in the first professional league back in 1967 as the LA Wolves,” Jones said.

“We have a large following in America and in recent years we’ve connected with fans at MLS NEXT Pro in Salt Lake City in 2022, the TST tournament in North Carolina last summer and the various Premier League Mornings Live events, which most recently took place in Nashville.

“Bringing the first team to the US is a major next step and we are looking forward to working with our US-based supporter clubs to put on a series of events for existing and new fans travelling to the games. Aside from the opportunity to grow the club’s fan base, the tour will also provide a number of exciting exposure opportunities for club partners looking to grow their brands in the US.”

It will be O'Neil's first full summer in charge at Molineux after being appointed right before the start of the current season.

And the club say the trip will provide a 'competitive challenge' for his team while saying it is an opportunity to 'connect and engage' with their 32 active supporters clubs in the US.

The last time Wolves were in America they took on Jacksonville Tea Men in a May 1981 friendly. John Richards was on target, but the hosts won 4-1.

Wolves are currently assessing the option of organising travel for UK-based fans, depending on demand.