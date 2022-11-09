Family-run Wolverhampton cafe recognised with award thanks to votes from its customers

Jaspal Ghale at Ghale’s Coffee Lounge

Ghale's Coffee Lounge, on Finchfield Road in Wolverhampton, is run by wife and husband Raj and Jaspal Ghale.

But the pair describe the venue as more than just a cafe, and take pride in the community spirit around the place.

The cafe has been awarded a Good Food Award Blue Ribbon, recognising its food quality, service and value.

Raj, who opened the cafe while on a break from working as a teacher, said: "I have always enjoyed baking, I love cooking and exploring food.

"Every year we try to better ourselves and become one of the leading cafes in Wolverhampton.

"We make sure we keep in touch and have local produce. We believe we are more than a cafe, we see ourselves as a community hub.

"For example during Covid, we checked in with our regulars to make sure they were ok."

One of the unique selling points of the cafe is the tailor-made dishes it offers, and there are even plans for a vegan evening starting next year.

"There is something on the menu for everyone, we cater for all types of allergies and dietary requirements," said Raj.

"To get an award from Good Food, we were really happy and so were all our staff.

"I can’t really believe it, it is something you always work towards, and the fact the customer voted for it, it makes us think we are doing something right.

"It is so difficult in the current climate, with bills and rental fees going up, you ask whether it is worth it sometimes.