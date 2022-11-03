Merry Hill welcomes lifestyle brand Ted Baker as new shop creates 10 jobs

The new Ted Baker store

The international brand was created in 1988 and offers everything from high-quality menswear and womenswear to footwear and accessories.

The new shop is located on the upper mall, between Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks. It opened its doors on October 27.

The new opening adds to Merry Hill’s expanding offer for premium high street retail brands, including Kurt Geiger, Dune London, Mango, Hobbs, Phase 8, Superdry and Flannels.

An expanded Beaverbrooks is also now open and H&M’s refreshed store will be coming soon.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Ted Baker is a brilliant addition to the already strong fashion offering at Merry Hill and will create even more new job opportunities for the local community.