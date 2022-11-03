Notification Settings

Merry Hill welcomes lifestyle brand Ted Baker as new shop creates 10 jobs

The Merry Hill shopping centre at Brierley Hill has welcomed global lifestyle brand Ted Baker with its new shop creating 10 jobs.

The new Ted Baker store
The international brand was created in 1988 and offers everything from high-quality menswear and womenswear to footwear and accessories.

The new shop is located on the upper mall, between Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks. It opened its doors on October 27.

The new opening adds to Merry Hill’s expanding offer for premium high street retail brands, including Kurt Geiger, Dune London, Mango, Hobbs, Phase 8, Superdry and Flannels.

An expanded Beaverbrooks is also now open and H&M’s refreshed store will be coming soon.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Ted Baker is a brilliant addition to the already strong fashion offering at Merry Hill and will create even more new job opportunities for the local community.

“Ted Baker joins the centre at an exciting time as shoppers gear up for colder weather and begin their Christmas shopping. The new store adds to our great mix of aspirational high street brands, with shoppers able to choose from Kurt Geiger, Mango and Dune London with more exciting openings coming soon – all of which make Merry Hill a one stop retail destination with something for everyone.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

