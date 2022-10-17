New Poundstretcher store to open at Walsall shopping centre next week

A new Poundstretcher will be opening in Walsall

The store will officially open for trading at 9am on Wednesday, October 26, when there will be chances to win vouchers.

Property and legal director at Poundstretcher, Gerry Loughran said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Walsall with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening more stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

"New members of staff – both part and full time – from the local area are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

"This new store has also been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all Poundstretcher customers. It also makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings they offer every day on branded household and food products, so customers will be able to shop comfortably.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains."