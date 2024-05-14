New chief executive at Westgate Global.

Westgate Global in Stafford is a market leader in partitioning and hoarding solutions to the construction, fit out and industrial sectors. It has seen significant growth through new market and product developments over recent years and ongoing success since its inception in 1977.

Mr Gates has been instrumental in driving sales and marketing to ensure the business continues to meet its aims and ambitions, embracing its core values and principles, striving to offer customers the best customer service they can get.

He succeeds Nathan Barr as managing director, after he left the business in December. Continuing his predecessor’s work, Mr Gates plans to drive the operational efficiency and infrastructure of Westgate Global, and its plans to serve Europe and beyond.

He is the son of John Gates – joint shareholder of Westgate Global alongside brothers Gerrard Gates and Edward Gates – and comes from a long family line of entrepreneurs with the Gates family’s enterprising roots dating back to the late 1800s.

Bringing with him the passion and core DNA that his grandfather Derrick Gates created back in 1977, he joined the family business in 2013 employed as a junior executive supporting the office team with sales and estimating, as well as helping in the warehouse cleaning its Hoardfast panels.

Mr Gates said: “Starting with work experience for Westgate as a youngster during the school summer holidays, on the shop floor, gave me a solid foundation and understanding of the business. It is this experience and knowledge, coupled with the passion for success, that has enabled me to build on my career aspirations. I’ve always had the goal and ambition to lead, and now the time feels right to make that move forward.

“I’m thrilled to now become CEO of Westgate Global as it embraces its next chapter. I look forward to working with our chairman Hugh Forde, the board, the senior leadership team, and the incredible people at Westgate, to provide the best products and experience for our customers globally, whilst helping to accelerate the company’s revenue growth and profitability by maintaining our position as market leaders in the UK and strengthening our established brand in international markets.”

Mr Forde said “I’m looking forward to working closely with Murray to support the company’s continued commitment to its long term goals, success and innovation.”

Murray has already appointed his new senior leadership team, a group of like-minded individuals who have also been advanced through the business, further endorsing Westgate Global’s commitment to invest in its people.

Westgate Global became Great Place To Work certified earlier this year for the second year running. Testament to the commitment and drive of the business to create a great working environment and recognise the potential, skills, and experience of its team of people and encourage teamwork.

Westgate Global’s head office and 55,000 sq ft warehouse are in Stafford, where it has been based for 47 years.