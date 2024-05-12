National recognition for Stourport jewellery business

Stourport Made Here with Love, a silver and gemstone jewellery brand, has won an award for Retail and Ecommerce Start Up of the Year at the Midlands Start Up Awards 2024.

As a regional winner in our category, Made Here with Love will now progress to the UK Startup Awards final being held at Ideas Fest – dubbed Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs – on September 12.

The business creates jewellery, which serves as a reminder of connections to loved ones, and the business donates 10 per cent of its sales to YoungMindsUK through Work For Good, which supports young people dealing with mental health challenges.

Made Here with Love was founded by Chloe Roberts in 2022 and she said: "Winning our first award is a significant achievement for Made Here with Love, and it means the absolute world.

"I left my full-time accountancy job after suffering with significant health struggles, and my confidence was at an all-time low.

"I found jewellery making a way to have a positive outlet and to keep focused. Everyone deserves to feel loved and feel beautiful, no matter who you are."