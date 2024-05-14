Slicker Recycling celebrates King’s Award for Enterprise

Slicker Recycling, which collects and re-refines over 75 million litres of used lubricating oil every year, has received the award for internationaltrade, with the company recognised specifically for its outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales over the past three years.

Slicker which employs 198 staff across the UK, has widened its client base significantly since 2021, bolstering its position as a leading firm through a variety of multi-million-pound investments, and national and international acquisitions.

The Award, announced on 6 May and personally approved by His Majesty The King, aims to recogn

Mark Olpin, executive chairman at Slicker Recycling said; “This remarkable recognition is a testament to the dedication of all our colleagues, who go above and beyond every single day. It also highlights how we have adapted to market changes, improved our international export approach, and been a leading light in supporting the government’s green agenda.

“It reflects our commitment to excellence, and also underlines our position as industry leaders for the collection, management and re-refining of used lubricating oil which is recycled back into several global sectors.

“Our customers, partners and suppliers have also played a key role and I want to personally thank them for their support.

“Overall, this is without a doubt one of the proudest moments in our company’s history. It’s a momentous milestone I am certain will inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries, our innovative thinking, and cement our reputation as a leading waste recycling provider.”

Mr Olpin will have the honour of representing the company at a ceremony which will take place at Windsor Castle in July. The company also plans to hold a variety of celebratory events at its depots across the UK, whilst it will also be granted permission to use the King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.