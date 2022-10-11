Rural pub near Wolverhampton to reopen this week with fresh new look inside

The Boycott Arms

The final stages of refurbishing The Boycott Arms in Upper Ludstone, halfway between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth, are being carried out this week ahead of a launch party on Friday.

Landlady Charlotte Jones got the keys to the pub on October 4, taking over from the previous owners who ran the pub from September 2017 until August of this year. Since then, she has been busy getting it ready for the return of customers.

One of the biggest changes will be the introduction of Sky Sports and BT Sport in the bar for people who want to watch football in part of an overhaul of the bar area to make it "more modern".

However, Mrs Jones reassured people: "The restaurant area has no TVs for people to eat and drink and don't want the football on".

Landlady Charlotte Jones in the bar area

Explaining the decision further, Mrs Jones told customers on the pub's Facebook page the sports packages are being installed "to move with the times".

Charlotte added that she aims to predominately "keep the ethos of a country pub,", and will be introducing a new menu of home-cooked food in early November, which will include a Sunday carvery.

Dogs and children will be welcome at the pub, with the new owners moving the playground to a gated area behind the pub. Previously, children and parents had to cross the road outside to get to the slide and other rides which were located at the far end of the car park.

Charlotte is moving into the pub along with husband Adam and children Neve, Noah and Nancy.

The pool room

Speaking to the Express & Star, the 40-year-old explained the touching reason for taking the pub on.

"I've been in the catering industry all my life. My dad was managing director for Trustehouse Forte (a former hotel and restaurant company) and managed about 130 restaurants," she said.

Sadly, her dad now has dementia, and Charlotte said she "wanted to do something in his honour and keep his spirit alive through the family and dedicate it to him".

Charlotte didn't work in the industry for around 13 years while she brought up her three children, but earlier this year saw The Boycott Arms come on the market and decided to buy it.

Landlady Charlotte Jones

Asked about how it feels to have the keys and be close to opening, she added: "It feels amazing. It's beautiful here, I'm pleased as punch.

"I feel like I've got a purpose back for myself and I'm really excited. Everything is looking great."

So far the bar is ready to go while the kitchen has been given a "big industrial clean"

Doors will open for the first time at midday this Friday, with Wolverhampton-based band FRUITMACHINE performing later in the evening.