Kidderminster carpet firm to reapply for Royal Warrant

Victoria Carpets in Kidderminster.

Victoria Carpets, which has its headquarters in the town, said they will "certainly be reapplying in due course" after having obtained the notable label.

Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Heinz are among 800 firms which had advertised the late monarch's coveted coat of arms on both their stores and packaging.

But now they – alongside many companies across the West Midlands – will have to reapply to display the coat of arms of new monarch King Charles III.

A spokesman from Victoria Carpets said: "We are very proud to have supplied carpet to the Royal households for many years. We will certainly be reapplying in due course and would be delighted to continue providing flooring to the Royal households in the years to come.”

The Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) said warrants became void when the monarch Queen died. Its website states: “The Royal Household will review warrant grants upon a change of the reigning Sovereign.”

However, it adds that “the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned”.

Firms are eligible for a Royal Warrant if they supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal Households for not less than five years out of the past seven.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.

The distinctive image of the royal coat of arms depicts the lion of England, unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters followed by the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted a year, and the same number are withdrawn. There are approximately 875 Royal Warrants at any one time, held by around 800 companies or individuals, but it changes almost monthly.

A Royal Warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire so that a decision can be made as to whether it should be renewed for another period of up to five years.