Revenue rises for Safestore

By John Corser

Self storage group Safestore saw revenue rise by 14.9 per cent to £54.7 million in the third quarter of its financial year to the end of July.

The Safestore site at Sun Street, off High Street, Quarry Bank

Safestore, which has sites in Oldbury, Quarry Bank and Wednesbury, said revenue for the nine months was ahead 14.7 per cent at £155.7m

Chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said: "I am pleased to report that the group's strong first half performance has continued into the third quarter of 2022, driven by excellent revenue growth in the UK market, strong performances in our Parisian and Spanish businesses, and four months' contribution from our recently acquired Benelux business. Like-for-like enquiries in August 2022, the first month of our final quarter, are at record levels."

In the UK revenue for the quarter was up 11.9 per cent to £41.3m. The number of new lets in the quarter was up on the same quarter in 2021.

