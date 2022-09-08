Revenue rises for Safestore

The Safestore site at Sun Street, off High Street, Quarry Bank

Safestore, which has sites in Oldbury, Quarry Bank and Wednesbury, said revenue for the nine months was ahead 14.7 per cent at £155.7m

Chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said: "I am pleased to report that the group's strong first half performance has continued into the third quarter of 2022, driven by excellent revenue growth in the UK market, strong performances in our Parisian and Spanish businesses, and four months' contribution from our recently acquired Benelux business. Like-for-like enquiries in August 2022, the first month of our final quarter, are at record levels."