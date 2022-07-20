Pre-tax loss rises but turnover grows for 2 Sisters

Newly released figures for the Birmingham group show the loss increased from £34.2 million in 2019-2020 to £95.4m for the year to the end of July 2021.
Turnover grew to £1.4 billion from £1.27bn for 2 Sisters, which has a poultry division taking in sites in West Bromwich and Wolverhampton, helped by new product launches.
2 Sisters, which employs nearly 10,00 people, is paret of Boparan Holdings, which is headed by Ranjit Singh Boparan who is known as “The Chicken King”.
The company, whose main customers are supermarkets, faced problems from the Covid-19 pandemic, cost inflation and labour shortages in 2020-2021.