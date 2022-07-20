Pre-tax loss rises but turnover grows for 2 Sisters

The 2 Sisters site at Dial Lane, West Bromwich

Newly released figures for the Birmingham group show the loss increased from £34.2 million in 2019-2020 to £95.4m for the year to the end of July 2021.

Turnover grew to £1.4 billion from £1.27bn for 2 Sisters, which has a poultry division taking in sites in West Bromwich and Wolverhampton, helped by new product launches.

2 Sisters, which employs nearly 10,00 people, is paret of Boparan Holdings, which is headed by Ranjit Singh Boparan who is known as “The Chicken King”.