BT announces plans to bring up to 460 new jobs to Birmingham

The entrance to Three Snow Hill

The tech and telecoms company has unveiled plans to bolster its digital workforce.

It will see around 460 new specialised jobs brought to the second city with the majority recruited by April 2024.

BT already employs more than 1,700 people in Birmingham and over 6,000 across the wider West Midlands region.

The new employees will be appointed to highly-skilled future-proofed roles including product management, software engineering, cloud, design, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and agile delivery.

Last year BT opened the doors to its state-of-the-art new offices at Three Snow Hill which will serve as home to the new recruits and a base for up to 3,500 colleagues.

The announcement forms part of BT’s drive to expand its digital arm, which is responsible for leading its digital transformation and creating innovative new products and services.

Harmeen Mehta, chief digital and innovation officer at BT, said: “Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth.

“To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities along the way.”

The new Birmingham roles form part of a 1,000-strong recruitment drive across the UK focussed on BT’s key regional hubs in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Ipswich and London.

As part of the process BT is focussing on entry talent including apprentices, graduates, women returners and others starting careers in Digital.

The company is working with organisations like Code First Girls and 10,000 Black Interns and knows its success lies in working with a diverse range of talent.

Harmeen Mehta added: “Diversity is a key focus in our recruitment efforts as we need a broad set of temperaments, mindsets and abilities to drive through the cultural transformation that comes hand-in-hand with this talent drive.”

This announcement builds on earlier news that BT has signed a £30m deal with Distributed, a company that will bring agile elastic teams to work collaboratively with BT’s Digital team on projects and provide another route for BT to access highly skilled tech talent to drive its ambitious transformation goals.