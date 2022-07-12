Cut the cost of summer: The best Amazon Prime Day deals on hot weather essentials

Cut the cost of summer by find Prime Day hot weather deals

With the hottest day on record expected this weekend, Amazon Prime Day (July 12-13) is a great way to pick up bargains on summer essentials.

With nearly 40 per cent off some fans and household air conditioning units, as well as strong discounts on items like paddling pools and barbecues, you can definitely beat the heat for less.

With experts suggesting opening your windows can make your house warmer during extremely high temperatures, house and office fans are in high demand, so Prime Day might actually be the best way to get your hands on one.

Some of the impressive deals include 57 per cent off a SMARTDEVIL desk fan, and up to 40 per cent off a Pro Breeze® 30-inch Tower Fan.

If you’re the sort of person who likes spending time in the garden, the Inflatable Swim Center Family Lounge has an impressive 38 per cent off, making it just £30.90.

A cool 45 per cent off the Intex 28272 Metal Frame Rectangular Pool, saving you £62.49 is also a good option for water lovers.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event, reportedly featuring millions of deals for Prime members.