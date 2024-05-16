EasyJet confirms chief executive will step down

Mr Lundgren, who took on the job in December 2017, will be succeeded by chief financial officer Kenton Jarvis, who has been with the group since February 2021.

Details of the change came as the group, which has an operation at Birmingham Airport, reported a headline pre-tax loss of £350 million for the six months to March 31, narrowed from losses of £411 million a year ago.

EasyJet chairman Sir Stephen Hester said: “We are sad that Johan will retire from easyJet.

“He has done an excellent job as our chief executive since December 2017; steering the company through the immense challenges of the Covid period and setting up a clear strategy and strong execution plan.”

He added: “We are also delighted to be able to announce Kenton as our next chief executive, allowing an orderly and seamless transition.

“He has impressed since joining easyJet in 2021, is fully bought in to the plan and will hit the ground running.”

Outgoing boss Mr Lundgren said: “I congratulate Kenton on being nominated my successor, it is fully deserved, and I will work closely with him and the whole executive team to achieve this year’s goals and hand over responsibilities smoothly at the end of the year.

“There are important things still to accomplish over the balance of the year, but when the time comes I will leave easyJet with a great sense of loyalty and of pride at the progress made, and the potential the company has for the future.”