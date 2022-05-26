Notification Settings

Passengers report long queues again at Birmingham Airport

By James PughBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

People booked to fly from Birmingham Airport have been forced to wait in long queues today.

Birmingham Airport

Passengers took to social media to report long queues at both check-in and security from this morning.

One person tweeted: "Long queues for check-in and security this morning at 4.30am."

Another one said: "I’m in Birmingham Airport and the queues to security was crazy as well."

Another passenger said: "Passport control spot on. But every time…it’s over 1.5 hours for baggage. What takes so long?"

It comes just weeks after images emerged of thousands of passengers in huge queues snaking outside the airport building after numbers overwhelmed security facilities.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said: "Another busy start today as thousands of customers took to the skies.

"We thank customers who present compliant baggage at our pre-flight security screening – with liquids, gels, pastes and larger electrical items removed. This helps us help you keep moving. It also helps our security officers in their vital task of keeping everyone safe.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

