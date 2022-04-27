Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solid quarter for Metro Bank

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Metro Bank, which has branches in Brierley Hill and Wolverhampton, has reported that deposits were flat at £16.4 billion in the first three months of this year.

The Metro Bank branch in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton
The Metro Bank branch in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton

Assets rose one per cent to £22.7bn with loans rising from £12.2bn to £12.3bn.

The bank said that growth across business and retail customers' instant access and current accounts continued as well as a further reduction in higher-cost fixed term deposits, in line with its strategic plan.

Chief executive Daniel Frumkin said: "Metro Bank has delivered a solid quarter, as we continue to accelerate the shift of our balance sheet, with improved yields achieved from specialist mortgages and unsecured lending, alongside lower cost of deposits and tight cost control. We remain focused on executing our plans and returning the bank to profitable growth whilst supporting our customers, communities and colleagues in what continues to be a changing macro-economic environment."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News