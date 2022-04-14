Birmingham Airport flights back to normal after fuel shortage caused by protests

Birmingham Airport will handle 400,000 passengers over the Easter fortnight

The airport was at risk of its tanks running dry following efforts to block Kingsbury oil depot in Warwickshire last week.

Aviation fuel was used sparingly to ensure that long-haul flights could be refuelled.

Airport executives said that flights were “largely unaffected”, as short-haul airlines were asked to land with extra fuel as a precaution. Supplies were also sourced from other depots.

Andrew Holl, director of airfield operations for Birmingham Airport, said: “The protests at Kingsbury depot caused minor delivery problems but our operations were largely unaffected because we sourced fuel from other depots and some incoming aircraft were asked to come with enough fuel on board for their return trips.”

The measures were lifted earlier this week and services are back to normal. No flights were cancelled due to the fuel issue

The airport is expecting to handle more than 400,000 passengers over the Easter fortnight.