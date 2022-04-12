JLR recruiting 100 for EMC

The JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54

JLR's recruitment partner Randstand is in the midst of working with JobCentre Plus in the city to find 100 production operatives for the 100,000 sq metres plant.

The recruitment will continue through April with the luxury car group offering a rate of £12.77 an hour plus shift allowances for the posts at the EMC at Innovation Drive on the i54 business park.

JLR corporate affairs manager Nick Connoll said the latest intake was part of ongoing recruitment for the EMC and followed the recent launch of the new Range Rover for which JLR has 40,000 orders.

All the new recruits will receive full training at the site.

The EMC, which employs nearly 1,200, has been involved in efforts to support Ukranian employees who work at the Nitra factory in Slovakia making Land Rover Discovery and Defender models.

Staff at the EMC, which is currently on Easter shutdown, have taken part in a virtual bike ride to complete 1,656 miles – the distance between Kyiv and Wolverhampton – to raise money to support the work to reunite Ukranian colleagues with their families.

Mr Connoll said that JLR was also supporting the work of the British Red Cross in getting critical care to those who need it most, both in Ukraine and its bordering countries.

"We have also sent out 28 vehicles to the area to support the Red Cross efforts," he added.