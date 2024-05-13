Delight at King's Award

SAFEJAWZ was recognised for excellence in international trade.

The company was founded in 2014 by then Manchester University students Ewan Jones and George Dyer.

It make mouthguards for athletes of all levels across sports such as rugby, hockey, boxing and MMA.

Since launching, SAFEJAWZ has protected more than a million athletes around the world, from grassroots level up to world champions. The business began with a mission to make sports mouthguards more fun and desirable so that athletes could better express themselves and play with more confidence.

Its mouthguards have been worn by elite athletes such as England rugby star Joe Marler, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

Mr Dyer, co-founder of SAFEJAWZ, said: “We’re delighted that SAFEJAWZ has achieved a King’s Award for Enterprise. Since co-founding the business with Ewan Jones, we’ve been on an incredible journey from the spare room of our student house in Manchester to our current West Midlands HQ, now distributing to more than 32 countries around the world.

“We’re excited by the potential of the business and we’ve got big plans to keep growing while continuing to provide innovative, stylish and comfortable mouthguards to millions of athletes at all levels.”