Dudley Building Society worker says goodbye after 47 years

Meg Pottinger, Sam Ward and Bobby.

Meg Pottinger has worked for the society since 1974.

The team dressed in 70s themed outfits to say goodbye, throwing back to the year that Meg began her journey with the Society.

Meg said: “During my time at Dudley Building Society I’ve built great friendships with both my colleagues and our members.

"I’ve seen four different chief executives, the introduction of computers, and lots of changes within the local community.

“It’s been an honour to serve our members over the years, and some of my best memories have been supporting our local community.

"When I first applied for a Junior position at Dudley Building Society people told me that a job at a building society is a job for life, and this has definitely been true for me!”

To commemorate the occasion, Meg opened the first savings account for Bobby, the baby of Sam Ward who is the commercial director at the society currently on maternity leave.

Sam also had her very first savings account opened by Meg when she was a child.

She said: “Meg has served generations of members at Dudley Building Society, so it seemed fitting that she would be the person to open my son’s first savings account.

"Meg was my first introduction to the society when I was a child, so I’m sad to see her go, but I wish her all the best for her retirement!”