Dragon Theo gives business boost to Black Country initiative

Sponsored Breaks co-founder Harriet Love with entrepreneur Theo Paphitis and co-founder Simon Love

The company based in Wolverhampton, aims to show appreciation and recognition to people who are most deserving of a free holiday break.

Simon Love, owner and founder of Sponsored Breaks, tweeted retail entrepreneur Theo about his business during an event known as Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 winners and supports small businesses across the UK.

Simon said: "I was delighted when self-confessed shopkeeper Theo re‐tweeted the @SponsoredBreak1 message to his almost 500,000 followers, and as a result the business has gained more followers and raised awareness of sponsorship packages.

"They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

“We have only been in business for under a year and our unique venture is just taking off.

"It is great to have support from Theo as he has contributed in raising our profile.

"Theo has identified our hard work in recognising the most deserving and has helped us raise awareness of our venture to his following.”

Sponsored Breaks is dedicated to raising awareness of people who go above and beyond, and it shows its appreciation and recognition by providing free breaks.

This is made possible through money from sponsors joining its venture.

In return for their generosity, Sponsored Breaks offers an unique advertisement platform where the sponsors' logos are proudly displayed on its bespoke VW Campervan.

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won a retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sponsored Breaks every success.”

People looking for a retweet from Theo are asked to tweet @TheoPaphitis about their business on Sundays between 5pm and 7.30pm and include #SBS.