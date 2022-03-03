New Specsavers opens in Cannock

Locals can now visit the new opticians and audiologists which has opened in Sainsbury's in Cannock on Voyager Drive.
The store will act as a sister store to Specsavers in Cannock shopping centre.
A familiar face who will be looking after the store day-to-day is store manager Jo Roberts, who has been at the town centre branch for 25 years.
Optical director, Jaspreet Dhaliwal said: "We're really excited that the store is now open as so much hard work has gone into getting it ready."
Customers can also benefit from the very latest in optical equipment which includes an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine. This is usually found in hospital eye departments, and produces a structural scan of the eye to help detect a range of eye conditions. A sound-proofed audiology room is also available for hearing appointments.