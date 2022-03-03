New Specsavers opens in Cannock

Staff pose outside the new store before ribbon cutting ceremony

Locals can now visit the new opticians and audiologists which has opened in Sainsbury's in Cannock on Voyager Drive.

The store will act as a sister store to Specsavers in Cannock shopping centre.

A familiar face who will be looking after the store day-to-day is store manager Jo Roberts, who has been at the town centre branch for 25 years.

Optical director, Jaspreet Dhaliwal said: "We're really excited that the store is now open as so much hard work has gone into getting it ready."