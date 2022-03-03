Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Specsavers opens in Cannock

By Sunil MiddaCannockBusinessPublished:

A new Specsavers store has opened in Cannock.

Staff pose outside the new store before ribbon cutting ceremony
Staff pose outside the new store before ribbon cutting ceremony

Locals can now visit the new opticians and audiologists which has opened in Sainsbury's in Cannock on Voyager Drive.

The store will act as a sister store to Specsavers in Cannock shopping centre.

A familiar face who will be looking after the store day-to-day is store manager Jo Roberts, who has been at the town centre branch for 25 years.

Optical director, Jaspreet Dhaliwal said: "We're really excited that the store is now open as so much hard work has gone into getting it ready."

Customers can also benefit from the very latest in optical equipment which includes an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine. This is usually found in hospital eye departments, and produces a structural scan of the eye to help detect a range of eye conditions. A sound-proofed audiology room is also available for hearing appointments.

Business
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs

By Sunil Midda

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News