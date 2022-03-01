Nant launch recruitment drive to meet growth demands

Nant technical director Richard Deakin, operations director Jamie Green, MD Carl Baker and general manager Gary Baker

Nant, whose clients include leading care home groups as well as well-known brands such as The Gym Group, the Cafe Rouge restaurant group and luxury hotel chain Harbour Hotels, are recruiting for seven new roles after 2021 saw revenues and profits grow.

The management team at the Bilston-based company attribute the success to the acquisition of several new clients, as well as Nant’s diversification into gas services to meet market needs as customers plan their recovery from the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Nant is recruiting field technicians to grow the team from the current workforce of 45 employees after seeing demand for their expertise grow as property owners and site managers adapt to changes in commercial occupancy due to Covid restrictions, which increased the risks of legionella spreading in under used premises.

In 2021, Nant saw a double-digit increase in turnover and a healthy increase in profits despite the challenging economic environment. With a number of new clients coming on board, the directors want to expand the capability of the company, which has its headquarters in Broad Street.

Recognising the competitive market for recruitment, with a host of vacancies on offer Nant has increased benefits and salaries to attract new talent.

The current vacancies include water hygiene specialist roles, legionella risk assessor positions and opportunities for plumbing specialists. Nant is also looking to bring in a head of HR to increase the management tier of the business.

Managing director Carl Baker said Nant had launched its biggest recruitment drive “in years” on the back of its recent performance. He said: “The pandemic put Nant to the test like so many businesses but we are moving forward with increased confidence about the future and with growth which requires skilled staff to join the business.

“We have embarked on our most significant investment in new roles in years and are looking for high-calibre staff who want to be part of our success story.

“The management team at Nant are transforming a traditional water safety company into an outward looking, progressive company which is making the most of new opportunities to secure future growth. Many of our newest recruits appreciate the family-friendly working conditions as well as the investment we make in staff and new technology.”