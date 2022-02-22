Hotels group back in the black

The group, which has hotels in the Black Country and Shropshire, opened 44,000 rooms in 291 hotels over the year with the global estate now at 5,991 hotels.

"Working hand in hand, our colleagues and hotel owners have once again shown incredible efforts to navigate the ebbs and flows of recovery. As vaccination rates rise and restrictions are lifted around the world, we are seeing the demand for travel increase. While there may be unexpected challenges ahead, we are confident in our ability to respond and adapt to what consumers and owners need as we position IHG for strong future growth," he added.