HS2 recruitment campaign for National Apprenticeship Week

Apprentices and students at Long Itchington Wood admiring the TBM model

It has 80 apprenticeship vacancies going live this week, with more to follow in the weeks and months ahead, as HS2 and its construction partners seek to expand the 20,000-strong workforce already in place delivering the first two phases of the project from London, through the Midlands and on to Crewe.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime investment driven not only by the Government’s commitment to boost transport across the nation and level up the North and the Midlands but to create long lasting, highly skilled jobs across the UK.

“We’re doing just that – 825 apprentices less than 18 months into construction is an incredible achievement that will be invaluable in plugging the skills gap across the UK and helping the nation build back better.”

HS2 Ltd is recruiting for 22 new apprentices, with opportunities based in Warwickshire, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and London. The Level 3 and 4 programmes are being offered across a broad range of subject areas from surveying technician to cyber security technologist and commercial procurement and supply.

Balfour Beatty VINCI, who are leading the construction of the West Midlands section of HS2, will be recruiting for 25 apprentices to join the business this year. The jobs will be based at construction sites and offices in Staffordshire, Birmingham, Coventry and North and South Warwickshire, with opportunities in information technology, design, civil engineering, business support, health and safety and quantity surveying.

HS2’s partnership with the Society of Land References and the National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure, now part of the University of Birmingham group, has culminated in the creation of a brand-new Level 4 apprenticeship standard which also launches today. Designed to help tackle the shortage of land referencers within the UK to support major infrastructure projects, the new apprenticeship will see major employers within the West Midlands team up with NCATI to provide 20 new recruits with the opportunity to earn and learn as they build a career in land referencing.

HS2 has committed to creating 2,000 apprenticeship opportunities during the life span of the project and with 825 new starters already on board, less than 18 months after main works construction began, it is well placed to smash its target.

Last month, the Bill to extend the railway from Crewe to Manchester was submitted to Parliament, with 17,500 new jobs forecast to be supported. And with a pipeline of major construction and rail systems contracts still to be awarded, HS2 is continuing to play a pivotal role in the Government’s drive to Build Back Better by supporting and creating thousands of jobs right across the country.

Mark Thurston, a former apprentice and now chief executive at HS2 Ltd said: “Reaching the 825-apprentice milestone so early in the project’s delivery is a fantastic achievement and a sign of our commitment to ensure that HS2 leaves a lasting skills legacy.

“Our continued investment in future talent is helping to address the UK’s skills gap and ensuring we have a highly-skilled workforce in place to deliver HS2 and major infrastructure projects of the future.”

The variety of apprenticeship opportunities available reflects the diversity that a career in construction can offer, making it the ideal choice for those starting out in their career or looking for a change in direction. The chance to earn and learn is an attractive proposition for many, and the thousands of applications HS2 receives each year shows that it’s not just school-leavers searching for apprenticeship opportunities.

Karen Davis, talent manager at HS2 said: “The chance to play a part in delivering Europe’s biggest infrastructure project is a huge draw and the number of applications we receive for our early careers programmes continues to grow each year.

“Our apprenticeships provide a fully-funded training pathway, allowing people to gain valuable work experience whilst studying for a professional qualification and learning from the very best in the industry.”

HS2 and its construction partners are supporting 40 careers events along the route of the new railway during National Apprenticeship Week.