St Modwen’s Watling Street business park fully occupied

The latest lettings at the 160,000 sq ft business park, located midway between Brownhills and Cannock, are expected to bring more than 20 additional jobs to the area.

New and existing tenants include major logistics firm, Pro Freight Solutions; civil engineering contractors CPC Civils; Joyce & Reddington, a bespoke architectural and joinery manufacturer, and Cannock Caravan Accessories who with support of St Modwen, have recently expanded into neighbouring units. Between them, they have taken more than 86,000 sq ft of space.

Jonathan Green, director of asset management at St Modwen, said: “With its robust transport links and range of units available, Watling Street has always received strong occupier interest.

“We proactively manage relations with existing and new occupiers to ensure their needs are met and to enable their businesses to grow at our developments.”

Watling Street Business Park comprises over 167,000 sq ft of industrial, warehousing and open storage accommodation in a prime location directly off the A5. The business park also sits within six miles of the M6 and M6 Toll and has additional development space available for future use.

With flexible, high quality units ranging from 2,121 sq ft up to 56,000 sq ft, the business park has proved extremely popular with a wide range of businesses and is also home to PRM Green Technologies, Alliance Healthcare, Universal Hose and Medical Gas Solutions.

BNP Paribas Real Estate advised St Modwen on the lettings.