Best in the Black Country hailed at Chamber of Commerce awards night

More than 400 people packed into the Wolverhampton Racecourse last night for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards 2017, hailed as "better than ever" by organisers with a record number of businesses receiving recognition.

Among the big winners, Smethwick based precision engineers A&M EDM was hailed for Excellence in Manufacturing and Technology just days after three of its engineers were chosen for a top 100 at at a national manufacturing event in Liverpool.

The Midcounties Co-op was award the Community Champion prize and the best new business was the team at Stourbridge financial experts HMA Tax.

Adrian Wright, president of Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said: “I would like to congratulate all our winners and thank the many more businesses who have taken part in the awards this year. We have some fantastic businesses in the Black Country and we need to help to raise the profile of the great work they do.

"Celebrating local success stories at an evening like this highlights the strength of the region. I would also like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support of the chamber, including headline sponsor the Ramada Park Hall Hotel & Spa.”

Angela Bir, managing director of Ramada Park Hall Hotel, added: “We are delighted to have been the headline sponsor of this year’s Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards. These awards highlight the great work being undertaken by organisations throughout the region, and the Ramada Park Hall Hotel & Spa is proud to support the chamber in championing the Black Country business community. In addition, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all of the award winners on their well-deserved success!”

The night also saw two additional awards in memory of Tony Andrews, an enterprise adviser who was well respected across the business community. The Tony Andrews Enterprise Award, sponsored by City of Wolverhampton Council and the University of Wolverhampton, was won by Organic Blooms & Blossoms.

The Tony Andrews Enterprise Adviser Award,sponsored by Access 2 Business, Baldwin & Co and the Skills Work and Enterprise Development Agency (SWEDA), was won by Jas Raju of SWEDA.

The award winners were:

Best New Business sponsored by University of Wolverhampton

Winner: HMA Tax

Best Use of Social Media sponsored by Wolverhampton Racecourse

Winner: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Best Use of Technology sponsored by Jelf Insurance Brokers

Winner: Thomas Dudley Ltd

Commitment to People Development sponsored by Sandwell College

Winner: IPU Group

Community Champion sponsored by Black Country Business Festival

Winner: The Midcounties Co-operative

Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Winner: STK Fire and Risk Management Ltd

Excellence in Manufacturing & Engineering sponsored by FBC Manby Bowdler LLP

Winner: A&M EDM

High Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Casino 36

Winner: Thursfields Solicitors

Service Provider of the Year sponsorship by NatWest

Winner: Novo CSV Ltd

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Birmingham City University

Winner: BCRS Business Loans

Young Person or Apprentice of the Year sponsored by intu Merry Hill

Winner: Elizabeth Doyle - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre