Mouth watering drama as one snapper met another

By Toby Neal

And make it snappy...

Richard Cockersole takes Charlie for a walk with John Foden in close attendance.

Now here's a sight you don't exactly see often – an alligator on a lead being taken for a walk down a Walsall street.

His name was Charlie, a Mississippi alligator, and although we have published this picture previously, there is a minor unsolved mystery surrounding it.

Because as Charlie had his Walsall waddle, his tail flipping side to side, he tried to take a bite out of our own snapper, who according to the details on the back of the print in our archive was "Bould."

Ah, that must surely be Brian Bould then, who after working for us went on to work as a photographer for the Daily Mail for 34 years.

However Brian, who lives near Newport, has a good memory for things that happened during his long career, but has no recollection of an alligator taking a lunge at him back in February 1968.

Not only that, but he says the "Bould" written on the print is definitely not in his handwriting.

"Maybe it was a mistake by the newspaper's librarian," he theorises.

Anyway, whoever our photographer was, he or she leapt to safely when Charlie had his go.

His owner was 20-year-old John Foden, of Great Barr, who brought him to the Walsall Livestock Supplies pet shop in Lichfield Street in a suitcase.

But then he thought he might be glad of a walk after his journey, so the pet shop owner, Richard Cockersole, took Charlie for a short constitutional, with John in close attendance.

"He tolerates people," said John, although our photographer might have differed on that.

Charlie was due to stay at the pet shop for a month, and the manager Anthony Taplin had built a special mesh cage to keep him.

Mr Foden had plans one day to open a reptile zoo. Besides Charlie he had a number of other pets at home – three more alligators, two crocodiles, a python, a boa constrictor, and a rattlesnake, which he kept in a heated tropical house in his garden.

Reptiles had a strange fascination for him.

"There's nothing to compare with them. Other pets are tame in comparison," he said.

At least that's something our photographer would have agreed with.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford.

